The Must-Download Apps of 2016

Pokémon GO

Who's it for: Everyone who wants a glimpse into the future of AR

iOS: Free

Android: Free

OK, so you probably don't need to download this one if you haven't already. But this list would be incomplete without the most downloaded app of all time, which debuted earlier this year and broke several records: It had the most first-week downloads of any app ever in the Apple App Store, and grossed the most revenue and downloads of any mobile game ever in its first month. Pokémon GO may have been an objectively silly app that caused people to risk their lives to "catch" tiny virtual monsters, but this mobile phenomenon gives us insight into the future of gaming apps that meld the virtual and real world in an engaging way.