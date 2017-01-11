These New Third-Party MacBook Accessories Prove Apple's Lost Its Way

2016 was a year of big changes for Apple. For starters, it "bravely" decided to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7, and instead hyped a new pair of glitch-prone and easy-to-lose wireless headphones, which, oh by the way, will cost you an extra $160. Then a few months later, it debuted a new MacBook Pro for the first time in years, which added a neat little dynamic screen above the keyboard, but killed off a bunch of ports you probably still need and use.

These changes, it claims, were made in the name of progress and vision toward the future (how brave!). But based on the popularity of third-party accessories that've popped up in their wake, each of which either brings back something Apple stripped, or adds a feature already standard in its competitors devices, it's obvious the company has lost sight of who its customers are, and what they want.