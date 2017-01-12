Why 2017 Is the Year You Need to Upgrade Your Router

We may be on the cusp of whipping around in self-driving cars and charging our phones just a few times a year, but many of us are still plagued by the scourge of shoddy Wi-Fi. Most standard routers can't keep up with the demand now placed on them by multiple devices hogging bandwidth (read: Netflix) in different parts of your home.

Thankfully, Wi-Fi has just taken a big leap forward with a new generation of far more "mesh" networking home routers from top-tier tech brands. These aren't simply W-iFi signal boosters or extenders, which stretch your coverage area from a single router often at the expense of connection quality. Rather, mesh networks are made up of multiple routers, placed around your home/office/sprawling doomsday bunker in order to both eliminate spotty signal areas and extend coverage to even the furthest corners of your space, without sacrificing speed or quality of connection. Translation: They make it possible to be gaming down in the basement, uploading photos to the cloud from the attic, and streaming your favorite TV shows out in the backyard without lag or a dreaded "buffering" buzzkill.