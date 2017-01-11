Online Discounts Every Student Should Be Taking Advantage Of

There are certain things you can only get away with in college, like eating burritos morning, noon, and night... passing off Popov vodka as a premium spirit at a house party... telling people you're "really into" Ayn Rand. But more importantly, your degree-earning years are the only ones in which you can take advantage of the wide world of student discounts.

The fun doesn't stop with cheap movie tickets, either. Not only is there a ton of free stuff on the internet to check out, there are plenty of online deals and discounts just for college kids. Here are the ones you should absolutely be cashing in on.