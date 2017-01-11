Smart Home Products That Are Actually Worth the Money

iRobot Roomba 960

What it is: A robotic vacuum that automatically cleans and can be controlled from your phone

$700

Walking barefoot on a meticulously clean floor is one of life's underrated pleasures, but vacuuming frequently enough to keep 'em that way sucks. Enter Roomba 960, which exists solely to keep the wood, carpet, and tile beneath your toes spick and span. You can either program it to unleash its auto-sweeping fury on a daily schedule, navigating under and around furniture, along walls, and zipping around in a high-efficiency pattern to cover maximum square footage in the least amount of time, or control it via your device from afar to do a thorough on-demand cleanup before you get home. Even better, it treats each area with as much care as needed, using optical and acoustic sensors to detect high concentrations of dirt, dust, or hair and focusing on them 'til they're totally clean. And if that's not enough, consider just how much your pets will love it.