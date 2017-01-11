New Smartphones Will Last for 5 Hours on a 5-Minute Charge

Quick charging is possible when a device is equipped with a processor that can accept a higher-than-normal current and voltage coming in from the charger, but it must be very delicately engineered so as not to become a combustible hazard (looking at you, Samsung Galaxy Note7). Luckily, Quick Charge 4 is compliant with recent charging recommendations from Google, which it recently laid out in an effort to prevent future smartphones from bursting into flames.

Separately, researchers are currently working on developing computers and smartphones that will require 100 times less energy to run -- which means, eventually, you'll only need to recharge your device every three months. We aren't quite there yet, obviously, but five hours of juice in just five minutes is one hell of an improvement.