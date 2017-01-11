5 Pieces of Tech That Truly Changed the Game in 2016

Google's Pixel phone

Why it's important: Google's first big foray into hardware totally beat Apple at its own game.

The Google Pixel is undoubtedly a superb phone, and one of the best on the market right now (that camera though!). Still, its impressive specs aren't necessarily the reason it made the list. The Pixel is significant because it's a bellwether of the smartphone industry and its future. By mimicking many iPhone design elements (and improving upon several functional ones, including a better battery life and more storage), it poses a significant threat to Apple at a crucial moment when many iPhone fans are feeling fatigued and unimpressed with Cupertino's tired moves. It's a signal that Google is getting ready to throw its weight around in the hardware space for real, and when Google makes a big decision like that, people not only listen, they follow.