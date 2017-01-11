The Best Gadgets to Give Anyone on Your List This Year

Thanksgiving is officially behind us, and the cutthroat chaos of holiday shopping begins riiight... now. It's time to knuckle up, get in the spirit, and start loading up the ol' Amazon cart. Lucky for you, it's gadget season, and pretty much everyone is due for an upgrade. No matter your budget, we locked in the best tech gifts with which to spoil your friends and loved ones: the coolest stocking stuffers, the best bang for your buck, the best toys, the super useful, and the big splurge items for all you high rollers -- oh yeah, plus genius last-minute subscriptions and services for the procrastinators. Go forth, and don't be afraid to shop for yourself just a wee bit.