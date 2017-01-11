The Must-See TED Talks of 2016

Not to be confused with the droll econ lectures you slept through in college, TED Talks are -- at their best -- informative, enlightening, and legitimately entertaining. Even better? They're almost always under 15 minutes.

We pulled together a few of the best talks told on the TED stage this year, which cover everything from how procrastination can actually make your life better to why the discovery of gravitational waves is such a huge freaking deal. Sit back, relax, and enjoy. And not to freak you out or anything, but you might even learn something.