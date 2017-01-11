The Only 4 Messaging Apps Worth Your Time

Facebook Messenger

Why it's great: It's packed with artifically intelligent bots that can help you manage all aspects of your day.

iOS: Free

Android: Free

People freaked out a little bit when Facebook spun off its chat feature into a standalone app, but it turned out to be a really helpful tool. Like most of the apps on this list, it's great for group chats and voice calls, but it's uniquely powerful thanks to the "bots" that allow you to interact with third-party sites and services without leaving the app. Basically, everyone from Uber to 1-800-Flowers has their own Messenger bot, and once you add them to your contact list you can ping them with questions or requests (e.g., "order a car in 15 minutes," "send a bouquet of roses to Sarah tomorrow") whenever you want. It's like having a small army of personal assistants at the ready to make your life just a little bit easier.