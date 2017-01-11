Underrated Apps That Could Be Huge in 2017

What it does: Helps you file away the web to read later

Why it'll be big: If you've ever used the web bookmarking plugin Pocket, you'll understand why Stash has potential to be big. Apps like Pocket and Instapaper are incredibly useful, but Stash steps things up big time. For one, it automatically organizes the content you clip from the web into categories, so you have a section dedicated to videos, songs, articles, etc. It also makes it easy to push particular items you've clipped to another one of your devices (an article you found on your laptop to your phone, or vice versa), and allows you to set date and time reminders for individual links, to prevent you from letting all the stuff you squirrel away from piling up. It's growing so fast that the nascent app's actually paused new user sign-ups, but you can add your name to the wait list.