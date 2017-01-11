The European Hitchhiking App That Beats the Hell Out of Uber

It's easy to dismiss burgeoning startups that promise to "disrupt" industries or areas of our lives that probably don't need disrupting. Their outlandish and jargon-packed pitches echo obnoxiously in the canyons of the Internet. It's like Tinder, but for vintage neckties! Think of it like Yelp, but for people. It's basically Shazam, for fish! I mean, c'mon. Good luck with that, dude.

That's why at first, the prospect of an app that basically makes it easier to hitchhike seems absurd. This is something no one is asking for, right? But here's the rub: the app is already a huge hit... in Europe. It's called BlaBlaCar, and it matches up passengers who need long-distance rides with drivers who are already headed that way.