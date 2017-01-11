Meet Orbi: The Solution to Your Crappy Home Wi-Fi

The Orbi Kit includes two devices: a router and a satellite, both the size and shape of a small matte-white vase and totally devoid of any obnoxious flashing lights, so they won't be an eyesore sitting exposed in your living room. The former plugs into your modem, the latter sits in a central location, and setup is easy since they come pre-paired. If you're swimming in square footage and think you need even more coverage, soon Netgear'll also be offering add-on satellite units.

Beyond extending how far you'll be able to wander freely with your laptop, the system's other standout feature allows you to browse at maximum speeds, no matter how many devices are connected to it. That's because it's powered by what's known as tri-band Wi-Fi, which allows the router and satellite to communicate on a dedicated channel, freeing up precious bandwidth for the rest of your connected devices.