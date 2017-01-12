The Most Promising New Gadgets Unveiled at the Year's Biggest Tech Show

What it is: A hybrid streaming device that combines streaming content with free live TV

Why it's important: It addresses a major complaint from some cord-cutters.

Price: $99 and up

Availability: Now

Would-be cord-cutters have a plethora of choices when it comes set-top consoles, but DISH just unveiled a competitor to Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV boasting a feature that could well make it a game-changer. The Android TV-powered device supports any app downloaded in the Google Play store, but uniquely allows Sling TV subscribers to add live local TV channels to their feed of streamable on-demand content for free by connecting an over-the-air antenna to the console, essentially mashing up old and modern TV tech in a way that allows viewers to get the best of both worlds. What's more, by making it easier for viewers to watch live TV without actually paying for it, it may actually make it easier to negotiate better deals with major networks on existing services like DirectTV or PlayStation Vue, and potentially make it cheaper and easier for us all to watch everything we want without paying for a proper cable plan.