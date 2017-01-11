World's Biggest Flash Looks Like It Could Stop a Bullet

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas -- a forward-looking showcase of a future filled with wallpaper TVs, glass-paneled speaker systems, and unwieldy triple-display laptops -- isn't exactly a den of practicality for most consumers. It's meant to show off the coolest of cool and concepts that you'll see toned-down versions of at retail stores in a couple years.

This brings us to Kingston's announcement of the world's largest flash drive, pictured above. It's called the Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT, and it's a monster.

Capable of holding either 1TB or 2TB of data depending on your model, this flash drive looks like a tank, is held in a zinc-alloy metal casing, and is capable of holding up to 1792 compressed .MP4 movies if you get the 2TB-capacity model, per its press release. It is the world's highest capacity flash drive until next year, when Kingston will inevitably releases a 2,000 TB model at a future CES and breaks the Internet doing so.