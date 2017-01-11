This Insane Laptop Has 3 Goddamn Screens



Still, the fact that Razer's managed to cram three damn displays into a laptop that's only 1.5 inches thick is an incredible achievement. The laptop also features a keyboard with Razer's signature Chroma backlighting, as well as immersive lighting underneath each of the displays, and its internal specs are more than capable of handling pro-level gaming, editing, or whatever else you can think of doing with those three screens.

Although CES attendees were able to get their hands on a real physical product, Project Valerie's still only a concept device, and as such you probably won't be able to grab one yourself for a while (if at all). Then again, Razer's got a history of bringing insane concept devices to market, so who knows?