The Browser Setting Everyone Should Turn Off Right Now

We all owe a big high-five to whoever first figured out autocomplete. It's probably spared us from a collective lifetime spent repeatedly filling out tedious info every time we log into or sign up for a new account. Unfortunately, some lowlife hackers may be hijacking the feature in a number of the most popular web browsers, in order to surreptitiously steal your personal info, including your credit card number, without your ever knowing about it.

Basically, scammers are putting hidden text boxes onto websites that are "auto-completed" on the sly with things like your address and credit card number, when all you thought you were doing was submitting your name or email address. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to protect against.