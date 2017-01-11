NASA's Most Awe-Inspiring Photos of the Last 50 Years

NASA's been able to accomplish a hell of a lot in its relatively short 58-year history. Thanks to a braintrust of engineers and a billion-dollar budget, it's sent men to the moon, rovers to Mars, probes into deep space, and even Matthew McConaughey into some weird wormhole. But besides all the groundbreaking discoveries about the universe and mankind, one of NASA's coolest contributions by far has got to be its collection of cool-as-hell space photos. These are some of our faves.
"Gumdrop Meets Spider" (Apollo 9 modules docking)
March 6th, 1969
Buzz Aldrin on the moon, shot by Neil Armstrong
July 20th, 1969
Apollo 11 lunar module ascent, shot by astronaut Michael Collins
July 21st, 1969
Apollo 13's safe splashdown in the South Pacific
April 17th, 1970
Mars' Utopian Plain from Viking 2
September 3rd, 1976
Jupiter's Great Red Spot as viewed by Voyager 1
February 1979
Robert Stewart on a tether-less spacewalk outside Shuttle Challenger
February 12th, 1984
Neptune captured by Voyager 2
1989
James Newman outside Shuttle Discovery, Earth in the background
September 16th, 1993
"Nursery of New Stars" (a massive nebula captured by the Hubble Space Telescope)
January 17th, 1995
The Ring Nebula captured by the Hubble Space Telescope
October 1st, 1998
Hubble's sharpest view of the Orion Nebula
Between 2004 and 2005
A rare "triple eclipse" of three of Jupiter's moons
March 28th, 2004
International Space Station, as seen from Space Shuttle Discovery
March 25th, 2009
Aurora australis (the "southern lights") captured by the ISS while passing over the Indian Ocean
September 17th, 2011
Rover Curiosity's self-portrait on Mars' Mount Sharp
August 5th, 2015
Galaxy cluster IDCS J1426
January 7th, 2016
Haze layers above Pluto captured by New Horizons
March 17th, 2016
Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. He would make a miserable astronaut.