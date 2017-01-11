Tech

NASA's Most Awe-Inspiring Photos of the Last 50 Years

NASA 1969 Apollo 9
NASA's been able to accomplish a hell of a lot in its relatively short 58-year history. Thanks to a braintrust of engineers and a billion-dollar budget, it's sent men to the moon, rovers to Mars, probes into deep space, and even Matthew McConaughey into some weird wormhole. But besides all the groundbreaking discoveries about the universe and mankind, one of NASA's coolest contributions by far has got to be its collection of cool-as-hell space photos. These are some of our faves.

gumdrop meets spider apollo 9
"Gumdrop Meets Spider" (Apollo 9 modules docking)

March 6th, 1969

buzz aldrin on the moon
Buzz Aldrin on the moon, shot by Neil Armstrong

July 20th, 1969

lunar module ascent
Apollo 11 lunar module ascent, shot by astronaut Michael Collins

July 21st, 1969

apollo 13's splashdown in the pacific
Apollo 13's safe splashdown in the South Pacific

April 17th, 1970

mars from viking 2
Mars' Utopian Plain from Viking 2

September 3rd, 1976

great red spot on jupiter
Jupiter's Great Red Spot as viewed by Voyager 1

February 1979

tetherless space walk outside shuttle challenger
Robert Stewart on a tether-less spacewalk outside Shuttle Challenger

February 12th, 1984

neptune seen from voyager 2
Neptune captured by Voyager 2

1989

astronaut working outside shuttle discovery
James Newman outside Shuttle Discovery, Earth in the background

September 16th, 1993

nursery of new stars
"Nursery of New Stars" (a massive nebula captured by the Hubble Space Telescope)

January 17th, 1995

the ring nebula
The Ring Nebula captured by the Hubble Space Telescope

October 1st, 1998

orion nebula
Hubble's sharpest view of the Orion Nebula

Between 2004 and 2005

triple eclipse on Jupiter
A rare "triple eclipse" of three of Jupiter's moons

March 28th, 2004

international space station full view
International Space Station, as seen from Space Shuttle Discovery

March 25th, 2009

the southern lights from the ISS
Aurora australis (the "southern lights") captured by the ISS while passing over the Indian Ocean

September 17th, 2011

mars rover selfie
Rover Curiosity's self-portrait on Mars' Mount Sharp

August 5th, 2015

galaxy clusters
Galaxy cluster IDCS J1426

January 7th, 2016

haze layers above pluto
Haze layers above Pluto captured by New Horizons

March 17th, 2016

