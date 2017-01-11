There Are Some Insane 'Pokémon Go' Conspiracies Going Around

It's a surveillance and intelligence-gathering tool for the CIA and/or Google

Pokémon Go accesses an aggressive amount of your personal info. Several redditors and James Corbett, of the decidedly fringe site The Corbett Report, believe that Niantic -- the game's developer -- is just acting as a puppet for Google, which owned the company until last year. The theory is that they're helping Google build a database of maps of the interiors of peoples' homes, buildings, or other private spaces that Google Van and the company's mapping teams don't have access to, by simply tapping into players' cameras.

The other argument is that they're collecting all this info (and tapping your camera) for the CIA. The truthers trace this all back to Niantic Lab's founder and CEO, John Hanke. Before Niantic, Hanke started Keyhole, Inc -- a software company whose groundbreaking mapping platform eventually became Google Earth -- with help from the CIA's own venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel. Just some food for thought as you chase that Snorlax around your apartment.