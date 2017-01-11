7 Crazy Theories Scientists Have About the Universe

There is a hidden ninth planet in our solar system

Ever since Pluto was deemed too dwarfy to be a legit planet and booted out, it’s hard not to feel a little disappointed by our solar system. After all, nine is better than eight. But there is still hope that we'll be officially nine planets strong again, as there's increasing evidence to suggest there's a ninth Neptune-sized planet (aka Planet X) lurking far behind Pluto in an extremely elliptical orbit that brings it around the sun only once every 15,000 years.



We are living in a giant computer simulation created by super-advanced aliens

As many scientists have theorized, if aliens do indeed exist, odds are they're wildly more technologically advanced and maybe even millions of years ahead of us. Based on that premise, some scientists and philosophers have speculated that we actually exist in a reality created by them, as some sort of grand ancestral simulation game, where not only the world around us is simulated, but human consciousness itself is as well. Just one more thing to think about when you're trying to fall asleep tonight.