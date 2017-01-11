All the Best Cyber Monday Deals You Should Take Advantage of Today

It's Cyber Monday, people, and we'll be updating this page all day long with the best online sales as soon as they go live. Although nothing compares to the thrill of stampeding through big-box stores with tryptophan coursing through your veins on Black Friday, we hope you saved some of your energy (and moola).
In fact, you might even say Cyber Monday has Black Friday beat -- considering you can take advantage of the wildly slashed prices and exclusive promotions on TVs, cameras, computers, and other traditionally pricey items, all from the comfort of your couch and probably in your underwear.
To ensure you're not missing out on any of the best stuff this year, we'll be keeping tabs on the latest and greatest tech deals from Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon. So check back here throughout the day, take a look at our tech gift guide for some holiday inspiration, and start practicing the credit card quick-draw -- you got this.
Walmart Cyber Monday deals
- Select Samsung HDTVs [more than 50% off]
- DJI drones [starting at $399]
- 65in Samsung 4K Ultra HD TV [$1098, 39% off]
- Select Dell laptops [$300 off]
- Google Home [$30 off]
- Samsung Sound Bar with wireless subwoofer [$148, 47% off]
- LG 55in 4K Ultra HD smart TV [$497, 34% off]
- Samsung 9.7in Galaxy Tab [$150, 50% off]
- Apple 32GB iPad Mini 2 Wi-Fi [$199, 38% off] -- available for in-store pick-up only
Amazon Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Echo [$140, 22% off]
- Amazon Echo Dot [$40, 20% off]
- Amazon Tap [$90, 31% off]
- 6-inch Classic Kindle [$50, 38% off]
- Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa voice remote [$30, 25% off]
- iRobot Roomba 614 vacuum [$250, 34% off]
- Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones [$88, 56% off]
- Up to 50% off select Netgear routers and wifi range extenders [prices vary]
- Blendtec commercial quality Total Blender [$238, 41% off]
- Up to 85% off 400 top-rated Kindle titles [$0.99-$4.99]
- $200 off 12in Apple MacBook [$1,400]
- Up to 30% off select Acer products [prices vary]
- Segway One S1 [$600, 40% off]
- Moto Z Unlocked Smartphone [$500, 29% off]
- Dozens of Alexa-exclusive deals [prices vary] -- items must be purchased via an Alexa-enabled device
- Instant Pot 6-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker [$49, 46% off]
- Star Wars BB-8 app-controlled robot [$100, 23% off]
- Braun 7 Series Electric Shaver with recharge station [$109, 62% off]
Target Cyber Monday deals
- Additional 15% off nearly everything site-wide
- Sonos PLAY:1 Compact Smart Speaker [$150, 25% off]
- Philips Norelco Electric Shaver [$35, 50% off]
- Nest Security Camera [$150, 25% off] -- now available for in-store pick-up only
- Roku Streaming Stick [$35, 30% off]
- GoPro HERO Session Bundle [$200, 20% off]
- Beats Studio over-the-ear wireless headphones [$248, 35% off]
- Polaroid ZIP Mobile Instant Printer [$100, 23% off]
- JBL Xtreme Splashproof Bluetooth Speaker [$200, 33% off]
- UE Megaboom Wireless Speaker [$230, 23% off]
- Samsung 55in Curved UHD Smart TV [$698, 42% off]
- Linksys AC1200 dual-band smart Wifi router [$40, 56% off]
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
- UE BOOM 2 wireless speaker [$130, 35% off]
- Harmon/Kardon ONYX Mini speaker [$90, 55% off]
- VIZIO 60in 4K Ultra HD TV w/ built-in Chromecast [$600, 38% off]
- Select Apple MacBooks [$150 off]
- Free $250 gift card, & Gear VR w/ purchase of Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge [$770]
- $100 off all 12.9in iPad Pros [$699 and up]
- GoPro HERO4 4K action camera [$300, 33% off]
- Asus 17.3in laptop [$599, 25% off]
- 32GB iPhone 7 with 2-year Verizon contract [$1]
- 32GB Apple TV, 4th Generation [$127.49, 15% off]
- $10 off Google Chromecast [$25]
- 30% off Nespresso espresso makers [prices vary]
- LG 50in 4K Ultra HD Smart TV [$400, 38% off]
- $100 off select Dyson Air Purifiers and Humidifiers [$399]
- UE MEGABOOM Wireless Bluetooth Speaker [$200, 33% off]
