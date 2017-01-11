All the Creepy Ways People Are Stalking You Online

... and who you're interacting with the most

Yep, your crafty ex has many methods of knowing what you're doing and who you're doing it with. If you're on Twitter, it's easy to see whose tweets you're favoriting by clicking the "Likes" tab on your Twitter profile. If they follow you on Instagram, they can see every photo you've liked or new account you're following on the Activity page. It's easy to see what Facebook photos you've been tagged in or commented on by using the aforementioned search engine, or they can look up all the photos you've liked by searching "photos liked by your name" in the Facebook search bar.