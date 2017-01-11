AT&T's Cheap New Streaming Service Comes With a Free Apple TV

If you've been waiting for the right moment to unshackle yourself from stupidly expensive cable bills and embrace that tasty, tasty cord-cutter life, conditions may finally be perfect to make the big switch. It looks like AT&T's forthcoming $35 streaming service DirecTV Now will be one hell of a good deal.
Newly leaked customer service documents reveal a preliminary list of broadcast and cable channels it will offer -- plus, apparently it will treat new users to free Apple TVs and Amazon Fire Sticks to watch them on.
The intel, inadvertently released by AT&T and discovered by Variety, appears to disclose a sampling of the 100 channels DirecTV Now will offer. If it's accurate, it all but confirms that DirecTV Now will be the best streaming service deal on the market, with a whopping 70 more channels than Sling TV, and $20 less per month than PlayStation Vue. Though it shows just 24 channels, the partial list is nonetheless enticing, and includes the likes of FOX, NBC, CBS, TNT, TBS, Bravo, Food Network, and MTV. And if they can manage to toss in ESPN as well, it's a game-changer.
The leak also revealed that AT&T will entice people to sign up by offering free Apple TVs and Amazon Fire TV Sticks for subscribers who commit to paying for at least three months of the service. To put that in perspective, a new Apple TV would set you back a cool $150, and three months of DirecTV Now would cost just $105. Fire TV Sticks are significantly less expensive, but hey, free is free!
There are a few other encouraging details that came out, including the fact that many of the channels will support a 72-hour catch-up window (meaning you'll be able to watch live content up to three days after it airs), and the service will come with 14,000 video-on-demand titles to choose from. And like most other similar services, you get a free seven-day trial to test it out.
None of this news is confirmed, and it's entirely possible that some of the details in the leak will change between now and whenever DirecTV Now launches, which should be sometime before the end of the year.
