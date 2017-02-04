How 'Dogspotting' Blew Up Into the Internet's Most Uplifting Game

It was last May in Los Angeles when I realized I'd stop anywhere during any conversation -- no matter how serious -- to take a photo of a dog.

A friend was telling me about his volatile relationship as we walked down Hollywood Boulevard. His on-again-off-again girlfriend was manipulative and took advantage of his niceness and holy eff -- that's when I saw it. Standing in the doorway of a psychic's shop was a long-haired, wise-beyond-its-years pup that probably could've read the lines on my palm and told me whom I'd marry and when. I whipped out my phone and snapped its photo. Once I came up with a caption -- "Come in, my child. Only $10 for you." -- I posted it to "Dogspotting," an infectiously fun online community where people share encounters with random dogs that don't belong to them and win points and likes.