DrivingSelfies Are the Newest, Dumbest Thing Instagram Needs to Ban

Will Instagram do anything about it?

Instagram monitors hashtags and removes inappropriate content that violates its "Community Guidelines" -- which means no nudity or female nipples (unless it's art!) or posts that promote hate, violence, or self-harm. Yes, the effectiveness of this approach is highly debated and has been likened to a Whac-A-Mole game -- ban one negative hashtag, and five others pop up. But shouldn't a photo that risks the lives of others be lumped under the harmful, inappropriate, straight-up idiotic category?

A female nipple puts exactly zero people in danger, but the same cannot be said of a driving selfie. According to AAA, snapping a selfie takes your eyes off the road for two seconds -- the time it takes your car to travel the length of two basketball courts at 60mph. But when's the last time you took just one selfie? Odds are you're taking one, changing poses, taking like 12 more, then closely examining them to pick the best one -- all while attempting to turn left. Not to mention those of you posting 60-second Instagram videos, or Snapchatting. Jesus, it's giving me anxiety just writing about it.