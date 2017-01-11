6 Exclusive Dating Apps You're Not Allowed to Join

It’s not just in your head, everyone and their mom is on Tinder, and they’re swiping left and right more than 1.4 billion times every day. But how are you supposed to score dates with strangers when you're unbelievably rich, beautiful, or a C-list celebrity? Surely, you'd never slum it with the simpletons on Hinge, Bumble, or OkCupid. I mean, can you even imagine???

Luckily, there's a whole subset of exclusive dating apps catered to elite clientele that restrict access only to users who meet certain standards. Here's a peek at how the desperately single other half dates.