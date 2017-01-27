Elon Musk Says He's Building a Tunnel Under Los Angeles to Avoid Traffic

In an exchange with The Verge via Twitter Direct Message, Musk further explained his plans to "solve" LA's traffic problems: "Without tunnels, we will all be in traffic hell forever. I really do think tunnels are the key to solving urban gridlock. Being stuck in traffic is soul-destroying. Self-driving cars will actually make it worse by making vehicle travel more affordable."

It's still unclear where exactly the tunnel(s) will go, or who'll have access to them, but if anyone's up to the challenge of coming up with a plan to fix the nightmare that is getting around Los Angeles, it's Elon Musk. We'll just have to wait and see if he can actually pull it off, or if this is just some modern-day Twitter-fueled #fakenews.



