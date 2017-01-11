96% of the Internet Is Hidden; Here's What's on It

At 3pm on October 1, 2013, the then-29-year-old self-styled entrepreneur and investment advisor Ross Ulbricht was spending an otherwise uneventful afternoon browsing San Francisco’s Glen Park Library. By 3:15pm, he was in FBI custody, accused of running a black market website known as the Silk Road, which had generated more than $1.2 billion in revenue in just two years.

How, you ask? Selling heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, and practically every other illegal drug on the planet to over 1 million users via a shadowy, anonymous part of the Internet known as the Deep Web.

Okay, not “part” of the Internet -- it’s more like the majority. The Deep Web occupies roughly 96% of the entire Internet, and you can't find any of it using a standard search engine. So what the hell goes on in the deep depths of the Internet that Google can’t show you?