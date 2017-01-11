Facebook Will Now Filter Out Your Bad Memories So You Don't Have To

Do you remember that time I took Jenny Roccaforte to prom, only for her to ditch me and bang Joey Rotunda [Ed. note: names have been changed] in the limo that I rented with my own money? Yeah, me neither.

Well, previously, the only way to erase the past was a full frontal lobotomy, but now -- thanks to a new feature -- you can block unwanted photos, statuses, and relationships from popping up on Facebook's nostalgia-fueled "On This Day" option, without the discomfort of serious brain surgery.

Thus, none of your bleaker moments will be summoned and plopped on your lap, ruining your day, and reminding you of how much the past can suck. It's like the social media equivalent of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.