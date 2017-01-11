Facebook Will Now Let You Use GIFs As Profile Pictures

There are two kinds of people in the Facebook world: those who set a profile pic and leave it unchanged for years (me), and those who feel the need to have their photo fluctuate more rapidly than Jonah Hill's waistline.

Today Zuckerberg's social media monolith announced plans that might actually inspire me to swap out that picture of me and my girlfriend from three years ago: looping video implementation. You read that correctly status-updaters and serial pokers. Your profile pic can now move. Just like Harry Potter!



The ability to create these fluid, seven-second looping profile pictures is the most moving (hey-oh!) part of a slew of new features announced by Facebook today, including the option to pin favorite photos to the top of your page, a new mobile-optimized design featuring centered profile pictures, the option to post a "temporary" profile picture that expires after a set amount of time, and even profile pic filters you can add, if you so desire.