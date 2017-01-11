Facebook Thinks It Knows Your Ethnicity. Here's How to See It.

It's no surprise that Facebook is tracking every little thing you click, read, scroll through, hover over -- and even where you're physically hanging out -- in order to gather personal details about you for advertisers. That includes whether you're liberal or conservative, but now it appears Facebook also guesses your racial identity in order to control the ads you see while logged in.

According to a new report by ProPublica, Facebook essentially gives its advertisers the ability to target people based on their race. It uses the pages you engage with to determine which "Ethnic Affinity" category you fall into; advertisers then have the option to place ads that include or exclude users in certain categories. Even more unsettling? Whether it's pegged you accurately or is way off-base, you can't change it.