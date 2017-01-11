How Your Facebook Photos Could Give You Malware

After Thrillist reached out to LinkedIn, a spokesperson provided us with this:

We investigated this report and believe this method is not especially effective. While we have not found any exploitation of our platform using this vulnerability, we are taking additional steps to ensure our members are protected.

LinkedIn did not comment when asked what those "additional steps" were. Of course, though the social media companies claim to be secure, it doesn't help you much if you actually find yourself at the mercy of potentially having downloaded malware to your computer.

What to do if you think you have malware

No matter where the problem comes from, it's important to understand that malware and threats to your digital security are everywhere these days, from 10 million devices in China to Zuck's webcam. It pays to be vigilant.