If You Post This Hoax Facebook Privacy Status... You Are Not Smart

You may have noticed some of your Facebook friends posting a rambling, non-sensical status designed seemingly to deny Facebook "...permission to use my pictures, information, or posts, both past and future." If you have... it's time to reevaluate your friend group.
Let's get one thing straight: you can neither deny nor give Facebook (or anyone, for that matter) rights to your photos, information, or posts, through posting a chain status. In fact, the only thing you can do with your status is make your newly Facebook-literate parents lament raising you, or make sure everyone knows you have horribly inaccurate political views. Let me clarify, just in case: these statuses are fake and do not work. They will never work. A Facebook status is not a legal document.
This isn't the first time privacy chains have taken off. You can see in the chart above that "Facebook Privacy" searches jumped in January of this year (point A) when a similar slew of hoax statuses littered the site.
In fact, Facebook addressed previous "copyright memes" in this statement on the site, several years ago. Here's the gist of it: "Anyone who uses Facebook owns and controls the content and information they post, as stated in our terms. They control how that content and information is shared. That is our policy, and it always has been."
Your legal rights cannot be changed by a status. They are agreed upon when you sign up for the site (yes, if you are on Facebook, you agreed to its terms and conditions when you signed up). Everything Facebook can and can't use from your personal profile is outlined here, in the social network's exhaustive data policy.
But better safe than sorry... right?
Wil Fulton is a Staff Writer for Thrillist. Follow him @wilfulton
