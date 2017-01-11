Turns Out, Facebook's "Dislike" Button Is Really Just New Emojis

So, why the sudden emoji boom? FB's Director of product, Adam Mosseri, reminds us that “typing on mobile is difficult and this is way easier than finding a sticker or emoji to respond to in the feed.” True, lord knows every comment that appears on my wall is scrutinized with deadly accuracy until the right sticker or GIF makes itself apparent... but choosing from five pre-loaded emojis will undoubtedly simplify things.

Today we’re launching a pilot test of Reactions — a more expressive Like button. As you can see, it’s not a “dislike”... Posted by Chris Cox on Thursday, October 8, 2015

But let's just go ahead and say what everyone's thinking: now we finally have a way to let friends know that we've seen your sad status without seeming like we're insensitive prick. I didn't "like" the death of your dog, you know this! YOU KNOW THIS!

Jeremy Glass is a writer for Thrillist and was actually totally into your dead dog.