Facebook's 7 Biggest Fails, Including the Time They Ruined Christmas

Facebook Virtual Gifts

Years active: 2008-2010

People love to receive gifts. Actual gifts. Ones that you can unwrap, touch, and show off.

Which is why Facebook’s Virtual Gift Shop was such a bizarrely nonsensical concept. With very real money, you could purchase and send very not-real “gifts" -- literally, illustrations of items that a less lazy friend would buy in real life for someone's birthday, like Champagne or a cake. Or toilet paper.

Eventually, they expanded the program so you could buy real gift cards and credits, but pulled the plug altogether in 2012.



Honesty Box

Years active: 2007-2011

Honesty Box was one of Facebook's more intriguing offerings, especially if you happened to be in high school during its peak. One of the earliest Facebook apps, it allowed people to send messages anonymously, giving lily-livered coeds the courage to divulge their affection to their crushes from behind the cloak of a computer screen.