The Coolest Features of the New Samsung Notebook 7 Spin

... And your art

Besides handling video games, that big fancy processor also has another benefit for the more artistically-inclined: smoothly running editing software. If you’ve ever tried to run Photoshop on an older laptop, you know it’s a slow, painful process. Not so on the Notebook 7 spin, thanks to the Core i7 processor on the larger models. Also, the Windows app store has lots of options to literally make the tablet a canvas, like Fresh Paint or Artrage Touch. Maybe that fine arts degree wasn't a total waste?

It can charge nearly as fast as your cell

Now that we’re used to our phones being able to get a quick charge in just a matter of minutes, having a laptop take hours to charge can be a real pain. So, it makes even more sense that your laptop should need as little time tied to your outlet as possible. The larger models of the Notebook 7 spin can get two hours of battery life with just a quick 20-minute juice up, and a full charge takes only 90 minutes. The smaller models take 100 minutes to fully charge. Depending on what you’re doing, that could last up to 9 hours. That’s a lot of time no longer wasted fighting over an outlet at the local Starbucks, which is better for everyone.