The Photo App Where Doctors Share Patients' Weird Injuries

Unless you've made the well-tempered decision to appear on Botched, you assume what goes on between you and your doctor doesn't leave the examination room… right? Turns out, random people might be getting an up-close look at your embarrassing rashes and suspect moles, thanks to a free app called Figure 1.

Basically Instagram for the medical community, doctors post photos of their patients' weird and gross ailments. The app is barely three years old, has over 1 million users in 190 countries, and averages about 10,000 users per hour. And according to its latest stats, over 65% of medical students in North America are users.