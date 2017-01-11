The 5 Key Things to Consider When Buying a PC

What kind of video card? For what applications?

As has been said a couple of times already, the specs for what you might need in a computer change with the amount of serious gaming you plan on doing. In no single aspect is this more true than with the video card. But before you tune out and think this section doesn’t apply to you, ask yourself: will I ever want to play a computer game? Bear in mind, you probably don’t know what computer games are out there, and you definitely don’t know what games will come out in the next five years before you get your next computer. Can you honestly say that no matter what happens, there is no universe in which you will ever want to play a game on your computer? If the answer is anything less than definite, it may be worth investing in a video card with plenty of memory and a great deal of speed. You can always go with a flashy-looking model, but odds are for a few bucks more there’s a homely one that will blow the flashy piece out of the water. Think of the swordsman from Raiders of the Lost Ark -- plenty of flashy blade work, but Indy’s good old revolver makes easy work of him.