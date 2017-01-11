Great, the FBI Says Hackers Just Breached Our Voting System

Welp, all those crazy rumors that Russia's plotting to meddle in the November election and hack our voting machines may not be so crazy after all.

According to FBI documents recently obtained by Yahoo, late last month foreign hackers accessed state election system databases in Illinois and Arizona, and managed to steal voter registration data from thousands of citizens. It isn't proof positive that hackers could actually affect the outcome of an election, but it raises some serious questions about how secure the US voting system really is -- especially considering how outrageously outdated many of our polling computers are.