8 Stress-Busting Apps to Help You Chill the Eff Out

Happify

What it does: Has you complete little tasks and games to increase how happy you are

iOS: Free (with in-app purchases)

Android: Free (with in-app purchases)

When you first sign up, Happify poses a series of personal questions about how you're currently feeling in order to determine your "happiness score," then recommends a selection of "tracks" that may help boost it (e.g., conquering negative thoughts, coping better with stress, building self-confidence, fueling your career success, etc.). Then, it helps you complete a set of simple activities, games, and writing exercises over the next few days to target that particular area. It sounds silly, but if you stick with it for a while it will actually help you out -- according to user stats, nearly 90% of people who frequently used the app for at least two months said they felt happier.