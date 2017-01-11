The Weird Link That'll Crash Google Chrome, Every Time

As lovely and extension-filled as Google's Chrome browser can be, some of its little idiosyncrasies (like freezing if you have more than, say, six tabs open) can leave users trembling with barely containable rage.

Chrome's got another piece of weirdness up its sleeve, though: if you click or hover over a very specific link, your Chrome tab will abruptly seize up like a cat who's just discovered toothbrushing. Even better, if you copy and paste the URL into your address bar, then hit enter, the entire browser will come crashing down on itself. Cool, right?

No, it's not a virus; it's actually an interesting quirk in the way that Chrome handles URLs, and one nobody really knew about until recently.