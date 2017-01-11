This New iPhone Keyboard Makes Texting So Much Better

Send links and locations to your friends without having to switch apps

Tapping the G icon opens a Google search bar, embedded right there in the keyboard. You can easily look up specific locations, or do a general search for "restaurants near me," or coffee shops, or museums, or basically anything you'd use Maps for. Gboard pulls in search results from Maps and the web for you to scroll through. Tap one and text the info to a friend, who can instantly pull up the location in their Maps app.

And no more of that tedious copy & pasting links to articles or YouTube videos either. While you're texting, you can now simply look them up in the search bar, scroll through results, and click "send." Any time you want to search simply tap the Google G. Genius.