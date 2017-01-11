How to Uncover Google's Secret Tricks and Easter Eggs

Play Atari Breakout

Travel back to the halcyon days of consoles and try your hand at one of the very first uber-popular video games by doing an Images search for “Atari Breakout.”



Discover the answer to life

If you’ve read Hitchiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, then you already know the answer to life, the universe, and everything is the number 42. As it turns out, Google knows that, too. Just search “what’s the answer to life, the universe, and everything."



Celebrate Festivus

Seinfeld fans: if you don’t have the equipment necessary to construct your own unadorned aluminum pole, no worries. You can celebrate around a virtual one by searching “Festivus.”