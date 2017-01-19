Google Maps Will Soon Help You Park Better

Google Maps is testing another expansion to its globe-spanning mapping service: helping you find parking spaces faster. Android Police was the first to report that "parking availability shows up for public destinations like malls and airports and various attractions" on a beta version of Google Maps.

Don't get too excited. It's only showing up for selected users using Maps' v9.44 beta right now, and the feature doesn't show you exactly where to park on a spot-by-spot basis. It does, however, rate parking information for given locations as "Easy," "Medium," or "Limited," showing up as a small "P" next to the directions to your destination.