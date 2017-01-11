The Next Version of Google Glass Is Way Smaller -- and Creepier

On its blog, Google excitedly outlined that the mysterious contact lens was not some newfangled eyeball camera, but rather a device aimed at helping people with diabetes, capable of constantly monitoring blood sugar levels via the glucose in tears. The announcement successfully shifted attention away from the Glass disaster to a new project, one that would put an end to painful finger-pricking for millions of people.

Since then Google has partnered with the pharmaceutical giant Novartis to get things moving, and has also begun developing yet another type of lens to restore the eye's natural autofocus for patients with age-related long-sightedness. Neither device has hit the market yet, but the latter will reportedly enter human-testing trials this year, and Google's even patented the packaging for it.