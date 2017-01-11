Google’s New Phone Solves Your iPhone’s Two Biggest Problems

Google drops its new Pixel smartphone today -- an announcement that was met with a collective "meh" from the general public. Maybe we're wary of fancy new phones after the whole Samsung Galaxy Note debacle, but the significance of the new Pixel should not be overlooked: Google's declaring war on Apple and revamping its image with a focus on easy-to-use hardware. Not only does the Pixel look sleek enough to seduce disgruntled iPhone owners, it solves the iPhone's two most notorious pitfalls: storage and battery life.

We don't know who's going to win the war -- but we do know consumers will be better off for it. Google's Pixel is the gut punch that will jolt Apple out of its comfort zone. To squash the competition and keep its loyal following, Apple will have to double down and deliver what's long overdue: a truly innovative iPhone update that we can't live without.