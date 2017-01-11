The Cheaper, Customizable Phone That Could Replace Your iPhone

The era of the iPhone is waning. Most of us don't care about upgrading to Apple's "latest and greatest" smartphone, especially when it's costing us $600+ and the features are no different or any more cutting-edge than the previous generation. Apple's upgrade cycle evokes a lot of resentment from the iCommunity; many people feel shut out by the prohibitive cost and are opting to keep their old phones longer. The problem with our smartphones today is they’re bound by the restraints of their design, form, and hardware; you can either upgrade the whole, or don't upgrade at all.

But what if there was a phone you could upgrade piece by piece, exchanging the internals when needed, customizing it on your own terms to meet your specific desires? What if it was cheaper, stronger, and had a longer shelf life than your current or next-gen iPhone? Modular phones -- like Google's Project Ara and the LG G5 -- represent a very real opportunity to seize back control over our devices. With swappable "modules" that slide into the phone's design, they allow users to upgrade hardware without having to buy a brand-new phone, opening up potentially endless personalization options. Seriously, you can practically build your very own phone.