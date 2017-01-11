Google Just Unveiled a New Router That Could Fix Your Crappy Wi-Fi Once and for All

If you've been dealing with spotty Wi-Fi in certain parts of your home, you can rejoice.

Google just pulled back the curtain on a full lineup of new products on Tuesday, from a VR headset-ready smartphone poised to unseat the iPhone and Galaxy's camera supremacy, to an updated Chromecast that'll let you binge the best shows in mind-splittingly sharp 4K. However, it's the least-flashy new device of the bunch that really got us pumped. It's called Google Wifi, and it's a system of tiny tethered routers that will eliminate your home's dastardly dead zones forever. Hallelujah!