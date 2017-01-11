The Greatest Fails in the History of Google

Along with Apple and Facebook, there’s no denying that Google is leading the charge for innovative new tech and web services. But, for every step forward there have been a multitude of misfires to come out of the brain trust in Mountain View, California. Remember iGoogle? Or Google Health? Yeah, neither do most people.

It just goes to show how many mistakes even the most successful companies make. And we had such a good time looking at Facebook's biggest fails, we decided to take a walk through the Google graveyard -- and it just keeps growing.