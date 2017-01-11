Google's New Photo-Scanning App Will Help Your Old Pictures Live Forever

You snap a pic of the printed photo to determine the edges of the frame, and then the app overlays little white dots in each corner of the image, which you then trace with the camera until the image is scanned four separate times. PhotoScan then splices together all four of those scans to create a robust composite, automatically color-corrected, cropped, and free of any glare or distortion.

With a tap, you can save them to your device, upload them to your Google Photos account to keep 'em organized, or instantly share via a third-party app like Instagram. With all that #TBT gold, you'll wish every day was Thursday.